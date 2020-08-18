England announce squad for T20I series versus Pakistan

England National Selectors on Tuesday named a 14-strong squad for the men’s three-match T20I series against Pakistan starting on Friday 28 August at Emirates Old Trafford. The three-match series will be played behind closed doors, in a bio-secure environment at the Manchester venue.

England Men’s T20I Squad:

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) (captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Tom Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire).

Reserves:

Pat Brown (Worcestershire), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey).

Commenting on the selection of the squad, National Selector Ed Smith, said:

“In this crowded international summer, players who are currently in the Test match bio-secure bubble for the Pakistan Test series are not included in this squad. (The IT20s begin three days after the scheduled last day of the final Test). We want to give multi-format players some opportunity to rest and refresh, while still selecting strong squads for every series. We will announce the squad for the Australia T20 series at a later date.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board have also confirmed the coaching team for the Vitality IT20s against Pakistan.

England assistant coach Graham Thorpe will assume the head coach role for the three-match series. He will be supported by assistant coach Paul Collingwood. Marcus Trescothick, who has been seconded from Somerset, has been appointed batting coach. England Young Lions coach Jon Lewis will be the bowling coach and is supported by former Pakistan international and bowling coach Azhar Mahmood. Former Essex wicketkeeper James Foster will take responsibility for the wicketkeepers.

England vs Pakistan T20I series: Schedule

1st IT20 v Pakistan: Friday 28 August at Emirates Old Trafford (6.00pm start)

2nd IT20 v Pakistan: Sunday 30 August at Emirates Old Trafford (2.00pm start)

3rd IT20 v Pakistan: Tuesday 1 September at Emirates Old Trafford (6.00pm start)