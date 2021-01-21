England announce squad for first 2 Tests vs India as Archer, Stokes return

The England National Selectors on Thursday named a 16-member squad and six travelling reserves for the first and second Test matches against India starting on Friday February 5 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

England will be playing four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs in what will be a gruelling tour of India. The likes of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer return to the squad after being rested for their tour to Sri Lanka.

England Men’s Test Squad:

Joe Root (Yorkshire) (captain), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Dom Bess (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

Reserves:

James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Mason Crane (Hampshire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Matthew Parkinson (Lancashire), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Amar Virdi (Surrey).

ALSO READ: Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes to give England 'huge boost' vs India: England captain Joe Root

Jofra Archer, Rory Burns and Ben Stokes return to the squad. Archer and Stokes were rested for the Sri Lanka series and Burns was at home for the birth of his first child.

Surrey’s Ollie Pope will travel to India and will be added to the squad when passed fit. Pope is recovering from a shoulder injury sustained in September during the Test series against Pakistan.

The National Selectors have provided a block of rest for Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Curran and Mark Wood. The three players, who are currently in Sri Lanka, will miss the first and second Tests in India.

ALSO READ: Inside Team Room: Wear that 36 all out like a badge, R Sridhar recalls 'Raviship' and more

This is consistent with the selection policy of finding a block of rest for all multi-format players at some point during post-Christmas winter schedule.

With Archer and Stokes returning, and subject to fitness of the rest of the squad, Somerset’s Craig Overton will return home after the Sri Lanka series.

England Tour of India: Full Schedule

Tests

Friday 5-9 February: 1st Test – India v England, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Saturday 13-17 February: 2nd Test – India v England, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Wednesday 24-28 February: 3rd Test - India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

Thursday 4-8 March: 4th Test – India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

T20Is

Friday 12 March: 1st T20I – India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

Sunday 14 March: 2nd T20I – India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

Tuesday 16 March: 3rd T20I - India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

Thursday 18 March: 4th T20I - India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

Saturday 20 March: 5th T20I - India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

ODIs

Tuesday 23 March: 1st ODI - India v England, MCA Stadium, Pune

Friday 26 March: 2nd ODI - India v England, MCA Stadium, Pune

Sunday 28 March: 3rd ODI - India v England, MCA Stadium, Pune

Monday 29 March: Touring party departs India