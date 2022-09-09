England and South Africa to resume third test on Saturday to 'pay tribute' to Queen Elizabeth II, says ECB

As the entire nation mourns the unfortunate demise of its monarch, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced plans to resume the three-match Test series between England and South Africa. This comes shortly after play was suspended on Friday in the aftermath of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's passing.

This seemingly comes as the direct result of the Government's latest update, allowing sporting authorities to resume or halt active play based on their personal discretion. However, it is interesting to note that footballing action across the country has come to a stop.

The first day of the 3rd Test was washed out due to incessant rain. Friday's play at the Oval was postponed after news of Queen Elizabeth II's death broke. It was subsequently declared that Saturday's play will be considered as Day 3 of the series decider.

“Cricket will resume on Saturday to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and honour her remarkable life and service,” the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

“Play will resume from Saturday including international, domestic, and recreational fixtures. The decision has been taken after consultation with DCMS and in line with Official National Mourning guidance.

“This means the Men's Test match between England and South Africa will begin at The Oval and the Women's IT20 match between England and India will also go ahead at the Riverside in Durham. The scheduled match between England and Sri Lanka Men's U19 along with recreational cricket fixtures will also take place as planned.

“Before each match, a minute's silence will be observed followed by the national anthem. All players and coaches will wear black armbands. Branded inventory will be replaced with messaging paying cricket's respects to The Queen.”

England's skipper Ben Stokes also offered fans some insight into his mindset going into the deciding match of the series, admitting that he is honoured to be in a position to be able to play in the Queen's memory.