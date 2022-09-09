Throwback: When Queen Elizabeth II met Virat Kohli and other captains ahead of 2019 ODI World Cup

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday (September 8). At the age of 96, The Queen breathed her last with her health worsening in the recent past. She had already cut down on her public appearances to a great extent and is now survived by four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. The Queen -- UK's longest-serving monarch -- has left a huge legacy that will last forever.

The Queen was a sports fanatic and loved horse racing but also took a keen interest in various other sports. Ahead of the 2019 ODI World Cup, held in England and Wales, all the participating teams' captains met The Queen and Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace in London. The images of the star-studded meeting went viral in no time and were shared on social media platforms.

Here's a throwback to the pictures where The Queen met Virat Kohli and the likes:

The tournament will feature the world’s top ten teams, nine of whom are from the Commonwealth: Australia 🇦🇺, Bangladesh 🇧🇩, England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, India 🇮🇳, New Zealand🇳🇿, Pakistan🇵🇰, South Africa 🇿🇦, Sri Lanka🇱🇰 and the West Indies 🇧🇸 🇧🇧 🇨🇺 🇯🇲 🇭🇹 🇩🇲 🇵🇷 🇬🇾 🇸🇷 🇹🇹. pic.twitter.com/zVVAxlkvtv — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 29, 2019 ×

Captains including @Eoin16 and @imVkohli met Her Majesty and His Royal Highness before joining a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/AjS5eZBrVH — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 29, 2019 ×

Many sporting activities have been shut post the passing away of The Queen. The weekend fixtures of the Premier League now stand postponed whereas matches in the domestic Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy were called off. As a mark of respect, a minute's silence was also observed during the UEFA Europa League fixtures between Arsenal-FC Zurich and Manchester United-Real Sociedad.

Following Queen Elizabeth's demise, a statement from King Charles III read, "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held,” it added.