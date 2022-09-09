'This legacy will last forever' - Sports fraternity pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her passing away

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday (September 8) at the age of 96. UK's longest-serving monarch is survived by four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She has left a huge legacy as a period of national mourning has been declared. As a result, sporting activities are being shut down immediately post the Queen's demise -- including the third and final Test between England and South Africa being suspended with golf and horse racing following suit (which was Her Majesty The Queen's favourite sport).

After her passing away, a statement from The Royal Family read, "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held,” it added.

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Sporting fraternity have also joined in to mourn the passing away of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II with reactions pouring in from all corners. Here are some of the responses:

Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/QwLRZ9z4yf — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 8, 2022

Liverpool Football Club is saddened by the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. We extend our sincere condolences to The Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/B0ceXcaoW0 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 8, 2022

My most respectful, sincere and deepest condolences to the Royal Family of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and to the British people for the pass of Her Majesty Queen Elisabeth II — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 9, 2022

My condolences to the Royal Family at this very sad time. The Queen was loved all over the world and meant so much to so many. Meeting her was one of the greatest honours of my life. We will remember her for her warmth and dedication to the British people throughout her reign. pic.twitter.com/TybbYku1Vl — Sir Mo Farah (@Mo_Farah) September 8, 2022

Rest in peace, Queen Elizabeth II 🕊️



Rest in peace, Queen Elizabeth II 🕊️

We're sending our deepest condolences to the @RoyalFamily. pic.twitter.com/GqxtLovZXq — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) September 8, 2022

The EFL and its Clubs are truly saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96.



Our collective thoughts are with the Royal Family at this difficult time. https://t.co/aEmFQnIRce — EFL (@EFL) September 8, 2022 ×

I have been a great admirer of Queen Elizabeth II since the first time I saw her in person, in 1968, when she came to Brazil to witness our love for football and experienced the magic of a packed Maracanã.



Her deeds have marked generations. This legacy will last forever. pic.twitter.com/13xyilesGT — Pelé (@Pele) September 8, 2022 ×

Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Friday's play between England and South Africa Men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place.



For fixtures beyond Friday, updates will be provided in due course. pic.twitter.com/hcQ6CBJ3Wx — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) September 8, 2022 ×

We are extremely saddened by the news that Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has passed away.



All of our thoughts are with the @RoyalFamily at this incredibly difficult time. pic.twitter.com/o93d8F7oQX — England Football (@EnglandFootball) September 8, 2022 ×

I am deeply saddened by the passing of Her Royal Majesty. Her elegance, grace and loyalty to her duty will live on in history. I would like to send my thoughts and condolences to the entire Royal Family and Great Britain. pic.twitter.com/4rrUIPbLkV — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 8, 2022

My thoughts are with the Royal Family at this very difficult time. The Queen was an amazing inspiration and will be remembered for her incredible years of service to this country. Rest in peace, Your Majesty. https://t.co/Tj0NrDpWBo — Harry Kane (@HKane) September 8, 2022

My deepest condolences to the Royal Family at this incredibly sad time. pic.twitter.com/Vju0UqeaEN — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) September 8, 2022

Mark of respect worldwide

The members of the New York Yankees also stood during a moment of silence in honour of Queen Elizabeth II ahead of their clash versus the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. Moreover, Arsenal's Premier League encounter versus FC Zurich had kicked off when the news of The Queen's demise spread like wildfire and, hence, there was a minute's silence observed at half-time. In addition, a minute's silence followed suit at Old Trafford in the EPL face-off between Manchester United and Rad Sociedad, with players also wearing black armbands.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reacted to The Queen's demise. PM Modi tweeted, "I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture."

I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture. pic.twitter.com/3aACbxhLgC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022

The Queen's health had deteriorated in the recent past and, hence, she had cut down on public appearances to a great extent. As a result, she had to also withdraw from a planned meeting with her senior political advisors on September 7 (Wednesday) before breathing her last on Thursday evening. Charles, Prince of Wales, the eldest of her four children, becomes king immediately post her passing away.