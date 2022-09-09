'This legacy will last forever' - Sports fraternity pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her passing away

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 11:28 AM(IST)

Sports fraternity pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her passing away Photograph:( AFP )

After her passing away, a statement from The Royal Family read, "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday (September 8) at the age of 96. UK's longest-serving monarch is survived by four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She has left a huge legacy as a period of national mourning has been declared. As a result, sporting activities are being shut down immediately post the Queen's demise -- including the third and final Test between England and South Africa being suspended with golf and horse racing following suit (which was Her Majesty The Queen's favourite sport). 

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held,” it added.

Mark of respect worldwide

The members of the New York Yankees also stood during a moment of silence in honour of Queen Elizabeth II ahead of their clash versus the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. Moreover, Arsenal's Premier League encounter versus FC Zurich had kicked off when the news of The Queen's demise spread like wildfire and, hence, there was a minute's silence observed at half-time. In addition, a minute's silence followed suit at Old Trafford in the EPL face-off between Manchester United and Rad Sociedad, with players also wearing black armbands.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reacted to The Queen's demise. PM Modi tweeted, "I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture."

×

The Queen's health had deteriorated in the recent past and, hence, she had cut down on public appearances to a great extent. As a result, she had to also withdraw from a planned meeting with her senior political advisors on September 7 (Wednesday) before breathing her last on Thursday evening. Charles, Prince of Wales, the eldest of her four children, becomes king immediately post her passing away.

