England all-rounder Sam Curran reveals why he didn't register for IPL 2022 mega auction

Several star players have decided to skip the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction and will not be part of the next edition of the tournament. The likes of Mitchell Starc, Ben Stokes, Chris Gayle and Jofra Archer among others have not registered to be part of the mega auction, confirming that they will give IPL 2022 a miss.

England all-rounder Sam Curran has also not registered for the mega auction and is all set to miss out on playing in IPL 2022. While most of these players have opted out of the tournament due to personal reasons or bio-bubble fatigue, Curran has decided to not take part in the mega auction owing to his recovery from a lower-back injury.

Curran was part of the Chennai Super Kings squad in IPL 2021 and managed to play only nine games before his campaign was cut short due to his injury. Curran had scored 56 runs and picked up 9 wickets in what was an average campaign for him last season. He was subsequently ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2021 and also missed the Ashes 2021-22 in Australia due to his injury.

Curran took to Twitter on Saturday to reveal he had decided to give IPL 2022 a miss to focus on his rehab after recovering from injury. He had recently hit the nets for the first time in three months and is preparing for the county season with Surrey.

"It was agreed that sadly I should not enter the IPL auction this year and to focus on my rehabilitation. I’m back in the nets and feeling great so hope to be back soon, Wishing everyone all the best for the tournament. I look forward to starting the season with @surreycricket," Curran wrote in a tweet.

The BCCI on Saturday revealed that as many as 1214 players from around the globe have registered from the IPL 2022 mega auction which is set to be conducted in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. The mega auction will see ten teams battling it out for the best of talents from around the world.

CSK had earlier retained their captain MS Dhoni, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and young batter Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the mega auction.