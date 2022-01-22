Shreyas Iyer to David Warner: Full list of players with highest base price of Rs 2cr ahead of IPL mega auction

A whopping 1214 players have registered for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction which is all set to be conducted next month. Not eight but ten teams will be part of the mega auction this time around and will be looking to build their squads from a scratch. All ten teams have already revealed the list of players they have retained/picked from the draft ahead of the mega auction.

A total of 270 capped, 903 uncapped and 41 players from associate nations have registered their names for the IPL mega auction. The top bracket for the auction is Rs 2 crore (INR 20 million). A number of top Indian and overseas players have opted to register in the highest bracket for the auction.

The 2 crore (INR 20 million) bracket consists of 17 Indians and a total of 32 overseas players. The likes of senior Indian spinner R Ashwin, senior India batter Shikhar Dhawan, veteran batter Suresh Raina and young wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan are among the big Indian names in the top bracket for the mega auction.

Australian opener David Warner, Faf du Plessis, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada and Pat Cummins among others are among the overseas superstars, who have opted for the highest base price. The players in this bracket will see their bidding start from the base price of Rs 2 crore (INR 20 million) at the mega auction.

While there are several familiar names in the top bracket, there are some surprising names as well in the Rs 2 crore category with the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar opting for the highest base price. West Indies' all-rounder Odean Smith, who is not a prominent figure in international cricket yet, has also opted for the highest bracket alongside the likes of Evin Lewis and Dwayne Bravo.

Here is the full list of Indian and overseas players with the base price of Rs 2 crore for IPL 2022 mega auction:

Indian players with base price of Rs 2 crore (INR 20 million):

R Ashwin, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Ishan Kishan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Krunal Pandya, Harshal Patel, Ambati Rayudu, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav.

Overseas players with base price of Rs 2 crore (INR 20 million):

Mujeeb Zadran, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mithcell Marsh, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sam Billiings, Saqib Mahmood, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, James Vince, David Willey, Mark Wood, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Quinton de Kock, Marchant de Lange, Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Odean Smith.

The list contains some of the most experienced campaigners and young prospects who can go on to become future superstars in the league. While experience is valued significantly by all teams in the IPL, the young guns will also be in huge demand considering they can prove to be long-term investments for the franchises.