Watch: Kemar Roach dismisses Dom Sibley for duck with peach of a delivery

England and West Indies kick started the third and final Test of the series at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday. To everyone’s surprise Jason Holder elected to bowl first after winning the toss as he said the visitors would look to utilize the moisture and get some early wickets under their belt.

Windies pacer Kemar Roach didn’t disappoint his captain as the veteran dismissed English opener Dom Sibley for a duck with a peach of a delivery in the very first over of the match. Roach fired an in-dipper to Sibley as the centurion from the second Test missed the flick only to be caught plumb in front of the stumps.

Roach was absolutely pumped as the Windies speedster nailed the plan to bowl Sibley full and straight after watching his marathon knock in Manchester in the second Test.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 to be played between September 19 and November 8, confirms Brijesh Patel

Holder opted to field first as the Windies made one change in the playing XI with Rahkeem Cornwall coming in for Alzarri Joseph.

“With the overhead conditions, there's a little bit moisture in the surface, we are going to try and make most of it. The guys have prepared very well with a couple of days off. We have made one change. Rahkeem Cornwall comes in for Alzarri Joseph. It's basically horses for courses - Rahkeem is a match-winner. He (Gabriel) is fine, he has bowled really well for us. There is something to play for and I'm sure both teams are hoping to keep it (Wisden Trophy),” said Holder after the coin flip.

ALSO READ: Ian Botham v Ben Stokes - Who is the greatest England all-rounder?

Whereas, England captain Joe Root said that it was must-win game for the hosts.

“I feel like we've got a well-balanced team. Woakes as an all-rounder replaces Ben. Jofra is ready to play. He's got full support of the team. Stokes is in great form with the bat. He's capable of scoring another big one. It's a great time for him to be playing and for us to be playing alongside him. It's a must-win game for us,” Root said.

