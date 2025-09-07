/ENG vs SA 3rd ODI: Bethell the hero for England as hosts surpass 400 for first time this summer

Jacob Bethell finally smashed his maiden international hundred against South Africa in the ongoing 3rd ODI at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, prompting England to 414-5 in the final game of this three-match series. The hosts breached the 400-mark in the One-Dayers for the seventh time in history, equalling India’s record and for the first time this summer, at home and against the Proteas. Veteran Joe Root also completed a magnificent century, his 19th in the 50-over format, with former captain Jos Buttler remaining unbeaten on 62 off 32 balls, including one six and eight fours.

England has lost the series but still had pride to play for in this dead-rubber in Southampton. Sent out to bat first after losing the toss, the English openers stitched a 59-run stand for the first wicket before Corbin Bosch broke the stand, removing Ben Duckett on 31.



Joe Root joined Jamie Smith in the middle, with the pair making light work of the South African attack. While Smith completed his third fifty-plus score in four ODIs, hitting an impressive 62 off 48 balls, Root continued his Midas touch. Alongside Bethell, who shone in limited outings in 50-over cricket, the pair took the game away from the Proteas.

Looking in fine touch, the left-handed rookie batter, who recently faced flak for a series of shallow scores, whacked 13 boundaries and three maximums, completing his first hundred in professional cricket. He raised his bat in ecstasy as the crowd cheered his sublime outing. Although he got out soon after (on 110), Root, who was holding the ground at the other end, rushed to his 19th One-Day hundred, putting England in the driver’s seat.



His dismissal (on 100) brought all-rounder Will Jacks to the crease, who, alongside the former skipper Jos Buttler, ensured England went past the 400-run mark for the seventh time in history, equalling India’s tally. Australia, however, attained the top spot with eight 400-plus totals to their name.



Meanwhile, Buttler also hit an impressive fifty, helping England score 414 for five - England’s fifth-highest score in the ODIs.

