The day 1 (Aug 19) of the England vs Pakistan first Test in Headingley, Leeds saw host pacers Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue dismantling the visitors with precision. Both the pacers took five wickets each as Pakistan were bowled out for 171 in the first innings. While the instance of two bowlers taking a five-wicket haul in same Test innings is very rare, what happened after was even more unique. Traditionally, the bowler who takes a five-wicket haul, keeps the match ball as a memory, but this time the ball was cut into half to give both, Robinson and Tongue one piece each to mark the occasion.

Robinson, Tongue share ball after five-wicket haul vs Pakistan

Robinson and Tongue became the first England pair to take five-wickets each in the same innings of a Test since Steve Harmison and Monty Panesar did so in 2006, also against Pakistan in Manchester. After the match, the ground staff split the ball in two exact halves to ensure both bowlers get to keep a piece of history with them.

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"Robbo said we can split the ball in half," Tongue told Test Match Special. "The groundstaff have kindly done that. It’s the first time I’ve seen that happen. I’m sure I’ll be putting that up somewhere."

"Josh said it and I said: 'We actually should do that, it would be quite cool.' You don’t really have too many halves of a cricket ball, so it would be something that we never forget," Robinson added.

"Wayne Bentley, the team manager, took it down to the groundstaff. I said: 'Do you reckon they will be able to do it? Within five minutes he brought it back up and it was done. It’s really nice," Robinson added.

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