ENG vs NZ, T20 WC 2021 semi-final 1 prediction: Who will win today's match between England and New Zealand?

England and New Zealand will face each other in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, in the UAE, on Wednesday evening (November 10). After the terrific 2019 ODI World Cup final, this will be the first time that both sides will face each other in an ICC event and, that too, with all to play for.

The match is expected to go down the wire. Not only for it being a knockout game, but it will be exciting to see New Zealand's tactics and England's style of play in the first semi-final, which will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Both sides have played some excellent cricket in the Super 12, winning four and losing a solitary game apiece. While England rely more on their power-hitters, they also have a smart bowling line-up who can adapt to conditions. On the other hand, New Zealand are more dependent on their pacers but also have been chasing down totals smartly, following their own methods calmly.

In terms of head-to-head, England have an edge with 13 wins from 21 encounters whereas the Black Caps have emerged on top in seven games (with one being a no-result). On the other hand, the battle gets intense in T20 WC history, with England leading the Kiwis 3-2. For the unversed, both sides had also played the first semi-final of the last edition of the World Cup, where England beat Williamson & Co. Will the Kiwis have the final laugh this time around?

Match prediction for the ENG vs NZ semi-final: The match will be played on one of the best batting surfaces among the three venues in the T20 WC. England will have an edge given their star-studded power-hitters, however, Kiwi pacers will look to test them with the new ball. While the English side will be confident to chase down any total, they can be tempted to bat first to test the NZ in a run-chase. It is important to note that Williamson-led side have chased successfully twice and also defended totals on an equal number of occasions in the Super 12 round. Hence, NZ might still cherish chasing as batting first can also test their nerves in a knockout game.

A 175-plus match is expected to be on cards. On paper, England have a slight edge but the Kiwis cannot be ruled out so easily. Gut-feel states that NZ will go through given some injury issues in the England camp.