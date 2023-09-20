ENG vs IRE 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch England vs Ireland live in India & other countries

ENG vs IRE 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: England will host Ireland for a three-match ODI series, commencing Wednesday, September 20 at Leeds, Headingley. England will enter the ODI series after defeating New Zealand in the ODI series last week. As the ICC World Cup 2023 is next month, England continues to dominate the ODI scene and will defend their winning title. Meanwhile, Ireland has failed to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Zak Crawley will lead England in the ENG vs IRE ODI series. England have not included any of their provisional 15-player World Cup squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Ireland, apart from former skipper Joe Root.

Paul Stirling will lead Ireland's squad for the ODI series. Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, and Lorcan Tucker will play prime roles for Ireland. England ranks 5th in the ICC men's ODI rankings, while Ireland ranks 13th.

Here are the live streaming details for the ENG vs IRE 1st ODI match.

ENG vs IRE 1st ODI Live Streaming Details

When is the 1st ODI match between England and Ireland?

England and Ireland will lock horns in a three-match ODI series. The 1st ODI match of ENG vs IRE will happen on Wednesday, September 20.

What time will England vs Ireland 1st ODI match start?

The ENG vs IRE 1st ODI will start at 05:00 pm IST on Wednesday, September 20.

What is the venue for England vs Ireland 1st ODI match?

Yorkshire Cricket Ground in Leeds, England, will host the 1st ODI match between England and Ireland.

Where can I watch the ENG vs IRE 1st ODI match LIVE in India?

Sony Sports 1 will telecast the 1st ODI match between England and Ireland live in India.

How to watch the ENG vs IRE 1st ODI match LIVE in India?

SonyLIV and FanCode will broadcast the ENG vs IRE 1st ODI match live in India on their app and website.

Here's how you can watch the ENG vs IRE 1st ODI match in your country:

India: Sony Sports, SonyLIV, Fancode

England: Sky Sports Cricket

New Zealand: TVNZ+

Ireland: Sky Sports

USA & Canada: Willow HD

Australia: Kayo Sports

South Africa: SuperSport Cricket

Bangladesh: T Sports

(With inputs from agencies)