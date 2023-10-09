ugc_banner

ENG vs BAN live streaming for free: How to watch World Cup 2023 England vs Bangladesh live on mobile app, TV

Dharamsala, IndiaUpdated: Oct 09, 2023, 01:34 PM IST

Bangladesh just defeated Afghanistan comfortably in their tournament opener. Photograph:(Twitter)

ENG vs BAN live streaming for free: England and Bangladesh will lock horns at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala on October 10. This is the 7th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. 

Bangladesh just defeated Afghanistan comfortably in their tournament opener, while England, the defending champions, were thrashed by New Zealand in a lopsided contest.

ENG vs BAN: England vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2023 live-streaming details

When is the ICC World Cup 2023 match between England vs Bangladesh?- Date

The World Cup 2023 match between England and Bangladesh will be played on October 10.

What time does the ICC World Cup 2023 match between England vs Bangladesh start?- Time

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between England vs Bangladesh will start at 10.30 AM (IST).

Where is the ICC World Cup 2023 match between England vs Bangladesh being played?- Venue 

The World Cup 2023 match between England vs Bangladesh is being played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs Sri Lanka?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between England vs Bangladesh will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

Where can I find the live streaming of the ICC World Cup 2023 match between England vs Bangladesh?

The live streaming of the ICC World Cup 2023 match between England vs Bangladesh will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

Where can you watch England vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2023 live in India for free?

Fans can livestream the match between England vs Bangladesh for free on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Here's a list of the live broadcasters in other countries:

Country
 Channel Name
Afghanistan Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
Australia Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
Bangladesh GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
Canada Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
Caribbean Islands ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
Central & South America and Mexico ESPN+
Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore) YuppTV
Hong Kong Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
India SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
Malaysia Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
MENA CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
New Zealand Sky Sport
Pacific Islands TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
Pakistan PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz
Pakistan A-Sports, ARY ZAP
Singapore HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
UK Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
USA WillowTV, ESPN+ app

ENG vs BAN Sqauds

Bangladesh- Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan/Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

England- Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook/ Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

