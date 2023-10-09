ENG vs BAN Head to Head: World Cup 2023 England vs Bangladesh date, time, squads, live streaming, playing XI
ENG vs BAN Head to Head: England and Bangladesh have faced each other in 24 matches in ODI. Out of these 24 matches, England has won 19 whereas Bangladesh has come out victorious on 5 occasions.
ENG vs BAN Head to Head: England and Bangladesh are all set to encounter each other in the seventh game of the ICC World Cup 2023. The match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharmsala on October 10.
England got the worst start after New Zealand beat them by 9 wickets in the opening match of the tournament. None of the England batters could make a significant impact except Barring Joe Root.
On the other hand, Bangladesh made a good start in the opening match by defeating Afghanistan by six wickets.
ENG vs BAN World Cup 2023: Head-to-head record
Total matches: 24
Won by England: 19
Won by Bangladesh: 5
ENG vs BAN World Cup: Pitch report
The pitch at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium promises to be a batting paradise, offering opportunities for pacers to make their mark. The team chasing has had more success compared to the teams batting first as per the total of four ODIs played at this venue.
ENG vs BAN World Cup 2023: Weather update
Tuesday, October 10, there is no probability of rain in Dharamsala.
BAN vs ENG Probable Playing XI
England (ENG): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook/ Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Bangladesh (BAN): Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan/Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
ENG vs BAN World Cup 2023: Live-streaming details
Match: Bangladesh Vs England, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 7
Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Date & Time: Tuesday, October 10, 10:30 AM (IST)
Live Streaming Details: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar app and website
When is the ICC World Cup 2023 match between England vs Bangladesh?- Date
The World Cup 2023 match between England and Bangladesh will be played on October 10.
What time does the ICC World Cup 2023 match between England vs Bangladesh start?- Time
The ICC World Cup 2023 match between England vs Bangladesh will start at 10.30 AM (IST).
Where is the ICC World Cup 2023 match between England vs Bangladesh being played?- Venue
The World Cup 2023 match between England vs Bangladesh is being played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, India.
Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs Sri Lanka?
The ICC World Cup 2023 match between England vs Bangladesh will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 1 Hindi.
Where can you watch England vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2023 live in India for free?
Fans can livestream the match between England vs Bangladesh for free on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Here's a list of the live broadcasters in other countries:
|
Country
|Channel Name
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
|Australia
|Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
|Bangladesh
|GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
|Canada
|Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
|Central & South America and Mexico
|ESPN+
|Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore)
|YuppTV
|Hong Kong
|Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
|India
|SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
|Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan
|SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
|Malaysia
|Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
|MENA
|CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport
|Pacific Islands
|TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz
|Pakistan
|A-Sports, ARY ZAP
|Singapore
|HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
|Sri Lanka
|Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
|South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
|UK
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
|USA
|WillowTV, ESPN+ app
ENG vs BAN: Complete Squad
England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley, David Willey
Bangladesh Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib