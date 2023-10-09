ENG vs BAN Head to Head: World Cup 2023 England vs Bangladesh date, time, squads, live streaming, playing XI

ENG vs BAN Head to Head: England and Bangladesh are all set to encounter each other in the seventh game of the ICC World Cup 2023. The match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharmsala on October 10.

England got the worst start after New Zealand beat them by 9 wickets in the opening match of the tournament. None of the England batters could make a significant impact except Barring Joe Root.

On the other hand, Bangladesh made a good start in the opening match by defeating Afghanistan by six wickets.

ENG vs BAN World Cup 2023: Head-to-head record

England and Bangladesh have faced each other in 24 matches in ODI. Out of these 24 matches, England has won 19 whereas Bangladesh has come out victorious on 5 occasions.

Total matches: 24

Won by England: 19

Won by Bangladesh: 5

ENG vs BAN World Cup: Pitch report

The pitch at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium promises to be a batting paradise, offering opportunities for pacers to make their mark. The team chasing has had more success compared to the teams batting first as per the total of four ODIs played at this venue.

ENG vs BAN World Cup 2023: Weather update

Tuesday, October 10, there is no probability of rain in Dharamsala.

BAN vs ENG Probable Playing XI

England (ENG): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook/ Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Bangladesh (BAN): Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan/Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

ENG vs BAN World Cup 2023: Live-streaming details

Match: Bangladesh Vs England, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 7

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 10, 10:30 AM (IST)

Live Streaming Details: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar app and website

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between England vs Bangladesh will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

Where can you watch England vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2023 live in India for free?

Fans can livestream the match between England vs Bangladesh for free on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Here's a list of the live broadcasters in other countries:

Country Channel Name Afghanistan Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com Australia Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now Bangladesh GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole Canada Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar Caribbean Islands ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean Central & South America and Mexico ESPN+ Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore) YuppTV Hong Kong Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV India SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV Malaysia Astro Cricket, Yupp TV MENA CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV New Zealand Sky Sport Pacific Islands TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app Pakistan PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Pakistan A-Sports, ARY ZAP Singapore HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+ Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app UK Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App USA WillowTV, ESPN+ app

ENG vs BAN: Complete Squad

England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley, David Willey