ENG vs AUS prediction: Who will win England vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 match today?

England will take on Australia in one of the most anticipated clashes of the T20 World Cup 2021 so far. Both Australia and England have been unbeaten in the Super 12s and will be looking to continue their magnificent winning streak at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Saturday (October 30).

England opened their T20 World Cup 2021 with a six-wicket win over West Indies in a low-scoring encounter before thrashing Bangladesh by eight wickets in their next game. Australia earned a hard-fought win over South Africa in their first game of the tournament before defeating Sri Lanka by seven wickets to make it two wins in a row.

It will be for the first time since the final of the 2009 T20 World Cup that England and Australia will be locking horns in a T20 World Cup game. Both teams have enough firepower in their batting line-up while their bowling attacks have also delivered the goods in UAE.

David Warner roared back to form with a 42-ball 65 against Sri Lanka while skipper Aaron Finch also looked in fine form for his 37 off 23 balls. The openers' return to form is a huge boost for the Aussies, who have a star-studded middle-order featuring the likes of Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell among others.

England opener Jason Roya also went all guns blazing in their last outing against Bangladesh and slammed a quickfire 61 off 38 balls laced with three sixes and five fours. It is expected to be a blockbuster contest when the two sides meet in Dubai on Saturday.

England vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2021 prediction:

Australia and England have a pretty even record when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two teams in T20Is. Australia have managed ten wins to England's eight in a total of 19 meetings between the two teams, with one game ending in a no-result. It should be a close contest in Dubai on Saturday but England's quality spin duo might see them edge Australia.