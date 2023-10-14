ENG vs AFG live streaming for free: Where to watch World Cup 2023 England vs Afghanistan live on TV, mobile

ENG vs AFG live streaming for free: Currently standing at the bottom in the points table, this match is crucial for Afghanistan. The team recently lost against India. Afghanistan is all set to clash against England.

The match is scheduled for October 15, Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The match will begin at 02:00 pm IST.

Meanwhile, England began its campaign on a defeating note but managed to bounce back in style with a 137 win over Bangladesh on October 10.

Both the teams have clashed twice in the ODI format World Cup, both won by England.

Here are all the live-streaming details of Sunday’s match here:

India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

