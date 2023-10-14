ugc_banner

ENG vs AFG live streaming for free: Where to watch World Cup 2023 England vs Afghanistan live on TV, mobile

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Tanisha RajputUpdated: Oct 14, 2023, 04:15 PM IST

The 13th match of the ICC World Cup 2023, ENG VS AFG is crucial for the South Asian team as it stand at the bottom.  Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

ENG vs AFG live streaming for free: Here are the live streaming details of Afghanistan vs England, check the details

ENG vs AFG live streaming for free: Currently standing at the bottom in the points table, this match is crucial for Afghanistan. The team recently lost against India. Afghanistan is all set to clash against England. 

The match is scheduled for October 15, Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The match will begin at 02:00 pm IST. 

Meanwhile, England began its campaign on a defeating note but managed to bounce back in style with a 137 win over Bangladesh on October 10. 

trending now

Both the teams have clashed twice in the ODI format World Cup, both won by England. 

Here are all the live-streaming details of Sunday’s match here: 

India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports 

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

ENG vs AFG, World Cup 2023: When is England vs Afghanistan match to be played?

The England vs Afghanistan match will be played on Sunday, October 15. 

ENG vs AFG, World Cup 2023: At what time England vs Afghanistan match will be played?

The England vs Afghanistan match will be played at 2:00 pm IST. 

ENG vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Where will the England vs Afghanistan match be played?- Venue

The England vs Afghanistan match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. 

ENG vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of the England vs Afghanistan match?

The live telecast of the England vs Afghanistan match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels. 

ENG vs AFG, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the England vs Afghanistan match online for free? 

The England vs Afghanistan match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

(With inputs from agencies)

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Tanisha Rajput

RELATED

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals THIS ambitious target he has set after Euro qualifiers' heroics

ENG vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Match 13- Check date, time, venue, squads and live streaming details

World Cup 2023: 'Smith was given out...', Rizwan gets reprieve as fans question DRS accuracy