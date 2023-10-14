ENG vs AFG live streaming for free: Where to watch World Cup 2023 England vs Afghanistan live on TV, mobile
ENG vs AFG live streaming for free: Here are the live streaming details of Afghanistan vs England, check the details
ENG vs AFG live streaming for free: Currently standing at the bottom in the points table, this match is crucial for Afghanistan. The team recently lost against India. Afghanistan is all set to clash against England.
The match is scheduled for October 15, Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The match will begin at 02:00 pm IST.
Meanwhile, England began its campaign on a defeating note but managed to bounce back in style with a 137 win over Bangladesh on October 10.
Both the teams have clashed twice in the ODI format World Cup, both won by England.
Here are all the live-streaming details of Sunday’s match here:
India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar
Pakistan- PTV Sports
Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports
US and Canada- ESPN+
UK- Sky Sports and My5
New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go
ENG vs AFG, World Cup 2023: When is England vs Afghanistan match to be played?
The England vs Afghanistan match will be played on Sunday, October 15.
ENG vs AFG, World Cup 2023: At what time England vs Afghanistan match will be played?
The England vs Afghanistan match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.
ENG vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Where will the England vs Afghanistan match be played?- Venue
The England vs Afghanistan match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
ENG vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of the England vs Afghanistan match?
The live telecast of the England vs Afghanistan match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.
ENG vs AFG, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the England vs Afghanistan match online for free?
The England vs Afghanistan match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
(With inputs from agencies)
