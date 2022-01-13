EFL Cup: When and where to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal Carabao Cup semi-final encounter?

The football action continues across the globe as the first leg of the semi-final between Liverpool and Arsenal, of the EFL Cup 2021-22, is set to take place in the wee hours of Friday (January 14), IST. The match against Arsenal will finally go ahead after the string of Covid positive cases in the Liverpool camp early this month.

The first leg of the semi-final was set to take place a week before, i.e. on January 6, prior to the Covid-19 virus wreaking havoc in the schedule. "The first leg of the Carabao (League) Cup semi-final between Arsenal and Liverpool scheduled for Thursday 6 January 2022 has been postponed following a formal request by Liverpool due to a severe outbreak of COVID infections amongst their management and playing staff," the EFL said back then via a statement.

"The EFL has been in regular dialogue with the club over the past 48 hours in an attempt to understand whether the tie could proceed but significant developments over this period have resulted in the Club reporting an ever-increasing number of COVID cases," it added.

The second leg of the semi-final will take place on January 20 at the Emirates.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the Liverpool vs Arsenal EFL Cup match taking place?

The Liverpool vs Arsenal EFL Cup ​​​​​​​match will take place at Anfield, Liverpool.

What time does the Liverpool vs Arsenal EFL Cup ​​​​​​​match begin?

The Liverpool vs Arsenal EFL Cup ​​​​​​​match begins at at 01:15 am IST on Friday (January 14).

How to watch live coverage of the Liverpool vs Arsenal EFL Cup ​​​​​​​match on TV?

The Liverpool vs Arsenal EFL Cup ​​​​​​​match will be televised on Colors Infinity in India.

How to watch live coverage of Liverpool vs Arsenal EFL Cup ​​​​​​​match on the live streaming?

The Liverpool vs Arsenal EFL Cup ​​​​​​​match can be live-streamed on the Voot app and also on Jio TV.