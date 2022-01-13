Spanish Super Cup semis: Federico Valverde's extra-time winner gives Real Madrid 3-2 victory vs Barcelona

Federico Valverde finished off a stunning move in extra time to give Real Madrid a 3-2 victory over rivals Barcelona in an exhilarating Spanish Super Cup semi-final in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Real advanced to Sunday’s final and will face the winner of Thursday’s clash between tournament holders Athletic Bilbao and LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Vinicius Jr opened the scoring for Real from a counter-attack early in the first half, but Luuk de Jong equalised shortly before halftime following a mistake by Real defender Eder Militao.

Karim Benzema put Real back in front 25 minutes into the second half, striking home on the rebound from inside the area, but a header by substitute Ansu Fati, who was making his first appearance since November, took the game into extra time.

Real found the winner from another counter-attack, with Rodrygo firing a low cross to the edge of the area. Vinicius dummied to shoot, which eliminated the entire Barca defence and left Valverde all alone to tap the ball into an empty net.