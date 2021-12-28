Edinson Cavani salvages point for Manchester United against Newcastle in Premier League

Substitute Edinson Cavani scored in the second half to help Manchester United salvage a 1-1 draw at struggling Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday.

The result stretched Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick`s unbeaten start to four games in all competitions but the German will hardly be pleased by a toothless performance with goalkeeper David De Gea rescuing the visitors.

Cavani netted an opportunist 71st-minute equaliser after Allan Saint-Maximin gave the home side a seventh-minute lead with a fine individual effort, side-stepping two markers before he fired past De Gea.

The result left United seventh in the standings on 28 points from 17 games, behind sixth-placed West Ham on goal difference. Newcastle stayed 19th on 11 points from 19 matches.

Saint-Maximin, who tormented United`s shaky defence all evening, beat De Gea with an off-balance shot as he weaved his way into the penalty area.

The visiting goalkeeper kept a lethargic Manchester United afloat with an array of good saves as Newcastle always looked dangerous on the break, with home striker Callum Wilson having a goal ruled out for offside in the 38th minute.

Saint-Maximin spurned a sitter early in the second half with a scuffed shot from five metres and De Gea made two stops in quick succession, keeping out the Frenchman`s low drive before he blocked Jacob Murphy`s close-range effort.

The home side were punished for their misses as Cavani squeezed a snap shot past keeper Martin Dubravka at the second attempt after his initial shot was blocked following a Diogo Dalot cross from the right.

United barely survived a late Newcastle onslaught as Murphy hit the post and De Gea clawed Miguel Almiron`s shot on the rebound out of the top corner.

Newcastle have now won only one of their eight games under manager Eddie Howe, although they did end a three-game losing streak.