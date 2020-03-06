'Eden Hazard has successfully undergone surgery': Real Madrid

Real Madrid's star winger Eden Hazard has "successfully" undergone surgery after he broke his right foot.

Also read: La Liga: Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr record-breaking goal topple Barcelona in El Clasico

The La Liga leaders (Real Madrid) released a statement on Thursday. The statement read: "Eden Hazard has successfully undergone surgery today in Dallas on a fracture in the fibula of his right foot."

Also read: Champions League: Guardiola's masterclass ensures Man City comeback against Real Madrid

"The operation was supervised by Real Madrid Medical Services. Hazard will now remain under observation until he gets the all-clear to being his rehabilitation process."

The Belgian international got injured during the match with Levante (Real Madrid lost that fixture) on February 23. This was his second start after rehabilitating for three months after he had a fracture on the same leg.

Hazard has had a sticky spell for Real Madrid so far, he joined the Spanish Giants after a 100 million Euro transfer from Chelsea. He was struck by thigh injury before he could begin the season for Madrid. Eden took time to regain his form post that injury. Hazard has been injury-struck quite often.

Eden Hazard has made only 15 appearances for his club this season and has just one goal to his name.

Real Madrid are currently table-toppers after the 2-0 El Clasico win over Barcelona last Sunday.