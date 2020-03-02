La Liga: Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr record breaking goal topple Barcelona in El Clasico

Real Madrid topples Barcelona to become the leaders of the La Liga after beating the Catalan Giants 2-0 in an El Clasico clash on Sunday.

Also read: Champions League: 10-men Barcelona see their way out against Napoli

This was Zinedine Zidane's first home victory against Barcelona in La Liga. Real Madrid's stunning second-half display secured them a win.

Also read: Champions League: Guardiola's masterclass ensures Man City comeback against Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior struck first for Real Madrid in the 71st minute. At the age of 19 years and 233 days Vinicius became the youngest player in the 21st century to score in an El Clasico. The previous record was held by Lionel Messi who in March 2007 who scored at the age of 19 years and 259 days.

Substitute Mariano came on the field in the injury time (90+1) and his first touch goal by 90+2 minutes sealed a vital home victory for Zidane's side.

"It's been a tough week," said Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. "We talked about how we had an opportunity this weekend and we took it."

Barca coach Quique Setien said that his side was outplayed and nervous with the ball. He said: "The reality is we lost a lot of confidence with the ball. We entered a nervous spell and that's when the goal came."

Lionel Messi's stunning strike in the first half was saved by Thibaut Courtois was the only major attempt by Barcelona for a goal. Barcelona struck 9 shots (4 on target). Real Madrid hit 13 shots (5 on target).