ECB releases statement on Israel-Hamas war; calls for peace amid escalating situation

England and Wales Cricket Board on Thursday (Oct 12) released a statement on the ongoing Israel-Hamas as they called for peace in the war-prone region. The two nations have been at war since last Saturday when Hamas launched a barrage of missiles at Israel from Gaza. With hundreds of people losing their lives in the ongoing war, the ECB has now called for the piece while their national team is in India playing in the Cricket World Cup. ECB statement on recent events in Israel and Palestine. pic.twitter.com/Z380Lh79Uy — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) October 12, 2023 × ECB release statement

“We deplore the appalling loss of innocent life following recent events in Israel and Palestine. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of all the innocent victims, and those who are still missing, as well as the communities who are affected,” the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

“While sport seems trivial compared to the harrowing scenes we have all watched, it is also an opportunity for people to come together and remind ourselves that there’s far more that brings us together, than divides us. We should now all unify in our hope for peace,” the statement added.

The war between the two nations has divided the world with countries like USA, India, and England supporting Israel while few countries have supported Palestine. On the cricketing ground, England all-rounder Moeen Ali waved his support to Palestinians having put up a post on his X handle.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan dedicated his hundred against Sri Lanka to the victims of Gaza when he posted on his X handle. He scored an unbeaten 134 against Sri Lanka in what was a record chase in the history of the World Cup.

The England Football Association (FA) will also keep a minute’s silence to mourn the death of people who lost their lives in the war. England are all set to play Australia in a friendly on Friday at Wembley Stadium before they prepare for the Euro qualifiers.

“On Friday evening, we will remember the innocent victims of the devastating events in Israel and Palestine.

“Our thoughts are with them, and their families and friends in England and Australia and with all the communities who are affected by this ongoing conflict. We stand for humanity and an end to death, violence, fear, and suffering.

“England and Australia players will wear black armbands during their match at Wembley Stadium and there will also be a period of silence held before kick-off.

“Following discussions with partners and external stakeholders, we will only permit flags, replica kits, and other representations of nationality for the competing nations inside Wembley Stadium for the upcoming matches against Australia and Italy.

“The British Red Cross have also launched an emergency appeal to support the people affected by the humanitarian crisis in the region, and we will promote this appeal within the stadium on Friday,” an FA statement read.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE