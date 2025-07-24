/ECB confirms India men, women teams to tour England in 2026

Indian men's and women's teams will be visiting England in 2026 for the white-ball series, as well as the inaugural one-off women's Test at Lord's, after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the home schedule for the 2026 summer on Thursday (July 24). India men's tour of England next year, beginning July 1, will include five T20Is and three ODIs in 2026, while the women will play three T20Is from May 28.

The England men's team will start their summer with three Tests against New Zealand from June 4-25, then five T20Is and three ODIs against India (July 1 -19). They will then welcome Pakistan for three Tests from August 19 to September 9, before welcoming Sri Lanka for three T20Is and three ODIs from September 15-27.

“I’m sure fans will be excited to watch Ben Stokes’ and Harry Brook’s England teams, the Men's red-ball and white-ball teams, both offering so much in the way of entertainment. It's terrific to see so many different nations coming over to compete, and we can expect another summer of big crowds and fantastic cricket," ECB Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould said.



The summer of 2026 will also welcome England women to host the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 between June 12 and July 15, shining the global light on women's cricket. Meanwhile, on either side of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Nat Sciver-Brunt will lead England women in a packed home schedule featuring New Zealand, India, and Ireland, including a Test match against India at Lord’s.



England women will host New Zealand for three ODIs and as many T20Is from May 10 to May 25. They will subsequently play three T20Is against India from May 28 to July 10 prior to the home T20 World Cup. Once the World Cup finishes on July 5 at the Lord's, the ground will host a one-off Test against India on July 10. The women's team will also face Ireland in three ODIs from September 1-6.

“The highlight of the summer will undoubtedly be the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, hosted here in England for the first time since 2009. It’s a huge moment for the women’s game, for Nat Sciver-Brunt and her team, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to inspire the next generation of players and fans. And just after that, we're thrilled that Lord's will also host an England Women's Test match for the first time, marking a really special period for the women’s game," Gould added.