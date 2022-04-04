Eat well, rest well: Ashish Nehra's speech wins hearts as Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat remain unbeaten - watch

The second weekend of IPL 2022 edition saw three games being played. On Saturday (April 2), the 15th season saw its second doubleheader with Rajasthan Royals (RR)-Mumbai Indians (MI) clashing in the afternoon game, followed by Gujarat Titans (GT) taking on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the evening encounter. On Sunday (April 4), only a solitary game was held, which saw Punjab Kings (PBKS) further stretch defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s winless streak (3).

While RR beat MI in the Saturday afternoon's face-off, GT also remained unbeaten with a 14-run win in a hard-fought match held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Being asked to bat first, GT were 44 for 2 before Shubman Gill's 84, skipper Hardik Pandya's 31 and valuable knocks from David Miller-Rahul Tewatia propelled GT to 171 for 6 in 20 overs. In reply, Rishabh Pant-led DC franchise were restricted for 157-9, courtesy Lockie Ferguson's 4 for 28 and contributions from Mohammed Shami, Hardik and Rashid Khan.

After the game, head coach Ashish Nehra addressed the team and delivered a short and simple dressing room speech. The former Team India pacer's speech has gone viral and was shared by the Gujarat team's official Twitter handle. Here's the video:

After back-to-back wins in their opening two games, Gujarat remain only one of the two unbeaten teams in the 15th season so far. They will now enjoy a five-day break before squaring off with the Punjab franchise on April 8 (Friday), at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.