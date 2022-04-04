IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja's reaction goes viral as CSK skipper finally wins the toss vs PBKS - WATCH

Ravindra Jadeja-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) locked horns with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 11 of the IPL 2022 edition on Sunday evening (April 3) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. After their worst-ever start to an IPL season, losing their opening two games, CSK had a tough task to get off the mark in the points table in the 15th season.

In both their opening two games, CSK had also lost the toss and paid the price for playing against the conditions. However, luck was on Jadeja's side this time around as he won the coin toss versus Mayank Agarwal. Jadeja's reaction to winning his first-ever toss as CSK skipper also went viral as the 33-year-old couldn't contain his smile. Here's the video:

Despite CSK winning the toss and reducing Punjab to 14-2, they couldn't contain the run-flow as Liam Livingstone's 32-ball 60 and valuable knocks from Shikhar Dhawan and wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma propelled Punjab to 180-8 in 20 overs. In reply, CSK were never in the run-chase with wickets falling at regular intervals in the first ten overs. Shivam Dube's 57 (30) was the only shining aspect for the Yellow Army as the defending champions lost their third game in a row by a big margin; i.e. 54 runs after being dismissed for a paltry 126 in 18 overs.

CSK will now enjoy a five-day break before turning up against Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Saturday afternoon (April 9). Needless to say, Jadeja & Co. will be desperate for a win to open their account in their title-defence campaign.