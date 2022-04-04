CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja breaks his silence on Ruturaj Gaikwad's rough patch in IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ravindra Jadeja broke his silence on opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad's poor patch in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 after the side's loss against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their third game of the season on Sunday. Punjab Kings thrashed CSK by 61 runs at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai to hand the defending champions their third straight loss of the season.

Gaikwad's poor run with the bat continued against Punjab Kings as he once again failed to get his side off to a great start. Asked to chase a big target of 181 runs, CSK got off to the worst possible start as Gaikwad departed on just 1 off 4 balls and was dismissed in the second over of the game.

His opening partner Robin Uthappa too departed cheaply on 13 off 10 balls in the next over as CSK suffered a top-order collapse. Gaikwad has managed to score only 2 runs in the first three matches of CSK this season and his struggles at the top have cost the defending champions dearly.

Speaking about his rough patch, CSK skipper Jadeja said Gaikwad needs to be given confidence and backed by the team as he is a talented batter.

"We lost too many wickets in the powerplay, we didn't find the momentum from ball one. We need to find a way to get better and come back stronger. We need to give him confidence, we need to back him, we all know that he's a very good player. We'll definitely back him and I am sure that he'll come good," Jadeja said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Also Read: WATCH - Liam Livingstone takes a stunning return catch to dismiss Dwayne Bravo

After a top-order collapse on Sunday, CSK never managed to get back into the game as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Shivam Dube (57) and MS Dhoni (23) made a desperate attempt to get their team back into the hunt but their efforts were not enough as CSK were bundled out for a paltry 126 runs.

CSK have now lost their first three matches in a row this season and are yet to secure their first two points in what has been a disastrous start to their title defence campaign.