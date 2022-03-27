Dwayne Bravo equals Lasith Malinga's all-time record, becomes joint highest wicket-taker in IPL history

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo achieved a massive milestone in his side's clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday (March 26). KKR defeated CSK comfortably by six wickets in the season opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to get off to a winning start in the tournament.

Defending a low-key total of 131 runs, Bravo was the pick of the bowlers for CSK as he bowled brilliantly. The West Indies all-rounder drew the first blood for CSK by removing KKR opener Venkatesh Iyer on 16 before getting the wicket of Nitish Rana. Bravo also got rid of Sam Billings towards the end of KKR's innings to complete a three-wicket haul in the game.

With his three-wicket haul, Bravo completed 170 wickets in his IPL career and joined Lasith Malinga on top of the list of highest wicket-takers of all time in the history of the tournament. Bravo is now the joint-highest wicket-taker of all time in IPL alongside Malinga, who picked up 170 wickets in 122 matches in the IPL.

Bravo has 170 wickets to his name in 151 IPL matches and needs just one more to go past the legendary Sri Lankan pacer. Former Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra is on the third spot inthe elite list with 166 wickets in 154 matches in his IPL career. He is not part of the ongoing 15th edition of the league.

Talking about the game, CSK faltered in their opening game of the season against KKR as the batting line-up suffered a terrible collapse at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It was former skipper MS Dhoni, who managed to rescue's CSK's sinking ship with a 38-ball 50 and combined with captain Ravindra Jadeja (26) to help the team post a respectable total of 131 runs on the board.

KKR did lose quick wickets after a good start by openers Ajinkya Rahane and Iyer in the run-chase but skipper Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 20 to guide them to a comfortable win. KKR also brought an end to their four-match losing streak against CSK with the victory.