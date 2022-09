Dustin Johnson breaks bank as he racks up nearly $10 million across multiple events in LIV Golf Series

Dustin Johnson is the money leader halfway through the first season of the LIV Golf Series, earning $7.7 million through just four individual events. Tack on the money he's made in team play, and his winnings stand at nearly $10 million, Golfweek reported Tuesday.

Johnson won the fourth of LIV's eight 2022 events in a playoff on Sunday, taking the $4 million first prize at the tournament near Boston.

In all, 24 players have claimed at least $1 million in individual earnings through the first four events. That doesn't include income from the signing bonuses -- nine figures, in some cases -- given to players by the controversial Saudi-backed tour.

Other players joining Johnson with at least $4 million in winnings are South Africans Branden Grace ($6 million) and Charl Schwartzel ($4.5 million), and Henrik Stenson of Sweden ($4 million).

Johnson played his first of 307 events on the PGA Tour in 2007. His career tour earnings are just shy of $75 million. LIV play resumes Sept. 16-18 at the LIV Golf Invitational Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill.