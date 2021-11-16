Dropping David Warner from SRH playing XI was not a cricket decision, says assistant coach Brad Haddin

Sunrisers Hyderabad assistant coach Brad Haddin has admitted that the decision to drop Australian opener David Warner from the team's playing XI midway through the IPL 2021 season had nothing to do with cricket.

Warner, who guided SRH to their lone IPL triumph in 2016, was left out of the team's playing XI for the second leg of the IPL 2021 in the UAE. However, he played an instrumental role in Australia's maiden T20 World Cup victory as the aggressive opener turned things around and was named Player of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 after hitting 289 runs in the tournament.

"I tell you what, it was not a cricket decision that he was not playing for SunRisers Hyderabad. I think the one thing you have to realise about David is that he was not out of form, he was out of match practice. They had a long break. He did not go to Bangladesh or the West Indies. But he turned up in a really good headspace. He was hitting the ball well, circumstances were out of our control, even the coaching staff," Haddin said on the Grade Cricketers Podcast.



"But it was not because he was out of form. All he needed was some match time. He hit the ball well. He just needed to spend some time in the middle to get at the rhythm again. As the tournament went on, you saw his class. He got a bit of rhythm back into his game and he was good to watch," he added.

The Australia opener has hinted that he may play for a new club in the upcoming IPL season, but the SRH team management is yet to formally declare his departure.

Warner has been one of the most productive overseas players in the IPL, and his performance in the recently finished ICC Men's T20 World Cup will make him one of the most sought-after players at the IPL 2022 auction.