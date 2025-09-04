Dream11 exit leads to 80 per cent discount on Team India cricket jerseys; here’s the new price

Adidas, the official kit sponsor of the Indian cricket team, has slashed the prices of team jerseys up to 80 per cent after Dream11’s sudden exit as the team’s main sponsor. Fans can now buy official jerseys for as low as Rs 1,199 - a big drop from the earlier price of Rs 5,999. The huge discount comes after Dream11 ended its sponsorship deal with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in August 2025. The fantasy sports company had signed a massive Rs 358 crore agreement in 2023, meant to run until 2026. However, changes in India’s online gaming laws, which restrict fantasy sports and gambling promotions, forced the company to withdraw.

With Dream11 stepping away, Adidas is clearing out its old stock of jerseys that carry the sponsor’s logo. The 'FW24 India Cricket T20 International' jersey and the women’s 2025 Test jersey are both available at Rs 1,199 on Adidas’ official store. Several other versions, including training kits and fan jerseys, are selling at even lower rates. For example, kids’ replica jerseys are priced at Rs 499, and the FW24 India T20 fan jersey is available at just Rs 299.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, the BCCI has already started the search for a new sponsor by issuing an Invitation to Tender (ITT). The process is open until mid-September. Until then, India will play the Asia Cup 2025 without a commercial sponsor’s logo on their jerseys. This isn’t unusual, as Indian jerseys have often appeared without sponsors during ICC events due to uniform rules.

The Asia Cup 2025 begins on September 9 in Dubai, with India taking on the UAE in their opening match the next day. The team will then play Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai, followed by Oman in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

Group B will see Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong battle for Super Four spots.