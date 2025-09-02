/Sreesanth and Rajasthan Royals back in Supreme Court over 2012 controversy – But it's not match-fixing

S Sreesanth and the Rajasthan Royals have always been linked with controversy, mostly due to their alleged match-fixing scandal. But this time, it’s not about match-fixing; it’s a completely different issue that has landed the IPL franchise in the Supreme Court. The matter revolves around an insurance claim filed by the Rajasthan Royals related to S Sreesanth’s injury during the 2012 IPL season. The Royals claimed compensation of Rs 82 lakh for Sreesanth’s knee injury, which forced him out of the tournament.

However, the insurance company, United India Insurance, rejected the claim, stating that Sreesanth had a pre-existing toe injury from 2011 that was never disclosed. According to the insurer, this old injury was the real reason he couldn’t play, or at least it should have been declared when the policy was taken out.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, argued that the toe injury did not affect Sreesanth’s ability to play. They insisted that Sreesanth was fit and playing despite the old injury and it was only the new knee injury sustained during a practice session that made him unfit for the 2012 IPL. The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) earlier ruled in favour of the Royals, ordering the insurance company to pay the claim. But the insurance company appealed this decision, taking the matter to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has now asked for more documents, including Sreesanth’s fitness certificate, to verify if the toe injury was ever disclosed to the insurance company. The bench also questioned whether the insurance firm would have insured Sreesanth if they had known about the pre-existing injury or if they would have charged a higher premium.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the insurance company, claimed the toe injury was not related to the knee injury and was not disclosed. Senior Advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, representing Rajasthan Royals, maintained that the knee injury was the sole reason for Sreesanth missing the tournament and the toe injury did not stop him from playing.