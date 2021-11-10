Dream to represent India has been fulfilled: Avesh Khan rejoices after selection for NZ T20Is

Indian pacer Avesh Khan belonging to the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has been called up for the T20 series against New Zealand, said that his dream of representing his country has come true. The 24-year-old is a right-arm fast bowler who plays for Delhi Capitals in the IPL and for Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket.

Avesh, who took 24 wickets in the IPL 2021 for Delhi Capitals, deservedly received a national call-up and learned of it just after MP's Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 encounter against Kerala.

"Every cricketer has a dream that he plays for his country and he works hard to turn this dream into a reality. My dream has been fulfilled now," Avesh informed PTI. For the unversed, the pacer has 100 first-class wickets from 27 matches.

Avesh stated that his performance in the previous domestic season as well as the Indian Premier League helped him get a national call-up.

Former cricketers like Amay Khurasiya, Chandrakant Pandit, Devendra Bundela, and Abbas Ali spotted his talent and guided him throughout his career, according to the right-arm speedster.

Ashiq Khan, Khan's father, recalled how he gave Avesh's aspirations wings. "My son first got associated with Indore Colts Cricket Club. Then Amay Khurasiya spotted his talent and took him to his own academy. After that he did not look back," his father remembered.

His father further stated that when Avesh arrived in Indore after three months, they immediately rushed to Khurasiya's house and sought his blessings.

India’s T20I squad for New Zealand series

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj