Doodle4Google celebrates Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022, Here's how you can back your favourite squad

Participating in the FIFA World Cup celebrations in its own special way, Google has unveiled an animated Doodle of two boots kicking a football. But hold on! Your favourite players from Messi to Ronaldo to Neymar or Mbappe will undoubtedly kick the ball farther than the Doodle4Google animated boots but there is something more in store for you than just the Doodle. Google has you covered if you want to join in virtually on the action yourself and back your favourite team as the big game approaches.

How to play for your team?

Simply search for "world cup qatar 2022" on your mobile device to enter the virtual FIFA World Cup 2022 competition and be ready to face off against other players in the multiplayer online game. To assist their preferred team score the most goals, people from all across the world may collaborate. When a real match is scheduled for the World Cup, it will show up in the game menu. Choose the match and the team you want to root for, then join forces with other supporters to rack up the most virtual GOAAAAALLLLS. The virtual match will conclude with a winner when the final buzzer sounds in the actual match!

Football enthusiasts from all over the world are attending the tournament, which is held every four years. The Middle Eastern nation of Qatar is hosting its inaugural World Cup. Over the next month, players from the national teams of 32 countries will compete in a series of games, culminating on December 18, when one team will be declared the 2022 World Cup Champion.

