'Don't worry about Jasprit Bumrah, he is...': SA legend Dale Steyn on pacer's rest for Ranchi Test

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has asked Indian fans to not worry about Jasprit Bumrah's workload management after the pacer opted for rest for the India-England fourth Test in Ranchi, which gets underway on Feb 23 (Friday). The speedster was released from the Indian squad ahead of the penultimate Test to manage his workload with Mukesh Kumar coming in his place.

Steyn feels fans should not worry about Bumrah's workload as he opined that there is good communication between the pacer and the Indian team management, adding he deserves rests in between given the amount of cricket and travel.

Speaking to TOI, Steyn said, "I don't know how his workload is going right now. I suppose being an Indian player there is going to be a lot of workload. There is a lot of cricket in India these days. The Indian team is playing a lot of cricket and people want to play against them. They are traveling most of the time. So, there is a huge percentage of the bowlers who will be bowling a lot of overs. Bumrah could be one of those guys. But he is being managed quite well."

He mentioned, "There is good communication with Bumrah himself about what he wants to do, when he wants to play and when he takes time off. It seems like India really doesn't miss him because the stepped-in bowlers are up to the standards. It is a very good thing about Indian fast bowling."

Steyn further added, "In the past few years, Indian fast-bowling stocks have gone up hugely. I don't think we should be worrying too much about Bumrah because he is managing himself quite well."