'Don't see any reason why he can't': Smith backs Warner to continue in Tests after his MCG heroics vs SA

David Warner dominated proceedings on Day 2 of the second and penultimate Test between Australia and South Africa at the MCG, Melbourne on Tuesday (December 27). After Australia rode on Cameron Green's five-fer to dismiss SA for a paltry 189 on the opening day, the hosts resumed the day's play at 45 for 1 and rode on Warner-Steve Smith (85)'s 239-run third-wicket stand to dictate terms with the opener returning with a majestic 200. Playing his 100th Test, the swashbuckling opener made the most of the special occasion and has put Australia in the driver's seat as they are now well-placed at 386-3 with an overall lead of 197 runs.

Speaking to the press after the end of day's play, vice-captain Smith -- who missed out on a well-deserved hundred -- heaped praise on Warner, who retired hurt on 200 after suffering from cramps, and has backed the senior pro to keep going in the purest format of the game. It is to be noted that the 36-year-old had been criticised for his poor run of form but the opener silenced his critics in style on Tuesday.

"I don't see why not," Smith said. "He's fit and I don't see any reason why he can't continue playing. "He was certainly seeing the ball pretty well today, so fingers crossed he can keep playing well and he can play for as long as he likes," he added.

Smith also went onto reveal the chats he had with Warner during their marathon partnership at the MCG. "The more he started to cramp the more shots he started to play and everything seemed to be coming out of the middle. It was an amazing knock and nice to be up the other end for a large chunk of it," Smith stated. "I was doing my thing and he was doing his. It was just like, 'Keep batting'. He was like, 'I’m cramping.' I was like, 'Good. Just keep going.'," added the former Aussie captain.