'Don't drag India' - BCCI official slams claims accusing Indian board of influencing England, NZ to cancel Pak tours

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) were dealt with a massive blow when the Tom Latham-led New Zealand cricket team decide to abandon their Pakistan tour at the last minute, ahead of the series opener in Rawalpindi on September 17, citing security concerns.

Following this, the England Cricket Board (ECB) also followed New Zealand Cricket Board (NZC) and withdrew their men's and women's teams tour of Pakistan. Thus, it has led to severe consequences for Pakistan as the Asian country has suffered financially whereas their reputation has once again been hampered, just when the Men in Green were beginning to host international games at regular intervals.

Amid all this, many claimed that the BCCI had a part to play to influence NZC and ECB to cancel their respective Pakistan tours on security grounds. For the unversed, even Pakistan's minister of Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, claimed that the threat to New Zealand originated from India.

Now, a senior BCCI official has reacted to the accusations and slammed all such theories. "We wish Ramiz Raja good luck that Pakistan cricket reaches new heights under him. We want to clear one thing that the BCCI has no role in the cancellation of England and New Zealand tour to Pakistan,” the official said according to Cricket Pakistan.

“I don’t know why some ex-Pakistan players are cursing the IPL for no reason? I read somewhere that Raja said that the Aussie players have even changed their DNA for the sake of the money they make by playing in the IPL. He accused Aussies of playing happily against India without their usual aggressive approach. We understand that you are feeling bad but there is no need to drag India everywhere,” the official further added.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan were set to get some game time in the now-cancelled New Zealand and England home series before the 2021 T20 World Cup, in the UAE. Now, the Men in Green will like to come hard against all sides in the forthcoming showpiece event to make a strong statement following the unfortunate turn of events.