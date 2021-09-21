Don't spare them, Babar Azam: Shoaib Akhtar issues warning to New Zealand for T20 World Cup face-off after cancelling Pakistan tour

The New Zealand cricket team withdrew from their tour of Pakistan just minutes before the tour-opener was to get underway, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, on Friday (September 17). Since then, there has been a huge uproar in the cricketing fraternity, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) being livid as they are on the verge of suffering financially with Black Caps, also followed by England, deciding to pull out of the tour due to security grounds.

Now, Pakistan's former speedster Shoaib Akhtar, also known as the Rawalpindi Express, has shared his thoughts on NZ's tour cancellation and has issues a stern warning to the Black Caps ahead of Babar Azam-led Men in Green's face-off versus the Kiwis in the forthcoming T20 World Cup, in the UAE.

"So England also refuses. Its ok guys, see you all at the T20 World Cup. Specially @BLACKCAPS. Ab painja laganay ka time aa gaya hai. Chorna nahi hai ab @babarazam," Akhtar tweeted. Here's the video where Akhtar has a message for Babar & Co. to take a fitting revenge from the Kiwis.

For the unversed, both Pakistan and New Zealand are in the same group (Pool 2). While the group's most-promising match was supposed to be India-Pakistan's face-off, the encounter between Black Caps and the Men in Green will also be a fiery affair given how things folded up with the New Zealand-Pakistan series, in the Asian country.