Don’t be surprised if tables are turned around next time: Walter on SA facing India in World Cup knockouts

India handed South Africa their second and worst defeat in World Cup 2023, beating them by 243 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata the other night. The Proteas coach, Rob Walter, believes his team can turn the tables around if they face India again in the knockouts. Admitting to be outplayed by a dominant Indian Team, Walter remains optimistic of his team finding rhythm leading into the semis.

India batted first, scoring 326 for five in 50 overs, with birthday boy Virat Kohli notching up his 49th ODI hundred – joint-most in the format’s history. Shreyas Iyer also impressed with his successive World Cup fifty, while Ravindra Jadeja’s late blitz with the bat kept India’s nose in front.

In the second innings, pacers struck before Jadeja sealed a comprehensive win for India with his maiden CWC five-for, becoming just the fifth Indian bowler and second left-armer after Yuvraj Singh to unlock this achievement.

"It was just a day where we were out-skilled. They got off to a flyer, and we pulled it back nicely. [India's total] was too much on that deck, and then from a bowling point of view, they put us under pressure from the word go. We couldn't claw our way back in,” Walter told media after the match.

Heading into this top-of-the-table match, South Africa was the most destructive batting force in this tournament, up against perhaps the most sorted bowling unit in the Indian Team. With fans and everyone invested heavily in this mouth-watering clash, a one-sided end exposed the issues on the South African side.

"You have to believe that on the day if you execute your skills, you've also got a chance. We didn't get that right from the word go today.

"But you get taught new lessons every day and get surprised every day. So it wouldn't surprise me if the tables were turned the next time around. The beauty of it is that there may well be another shot for us," Walter added.

Approach remains same

Walter insisted that South Africa’s approach will remain the same with only one match remaining (against Afghanistan in Ahmedabad on Friday) in the league stage.

"As far as the next four days go, for us it's about doing what we've done the whole time, using the time available to us to get ready for the next fixture, and then it's into a semi-final. Nothing changes.