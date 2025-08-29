/Donald Bradman’s 1946 baggy green costs a fortune – here’s why it matters

A rare Sir Donald Bradman baggy green cap has been bought by the National Museum of Australia for over AUS $438,000 (approx US $286,700). This iconic cap, worn by Bradman during the 1946-47 Ashes series, is one of only 11 known to exist and holds great historical and sporting value.

The National Museum in Canberra acquired the cap with support from the Australian federal government, which helped cover half the cost. This Ashes series was significant, as it was the first played between Australia and England after World War II. Bradman wore the cap as captain, leading Australia to a 3-0 win in the five-Test series.

This victory paved the way for the famous 1948 “Invincibles” tour, where the Australian team remained unbeaten in England, making it one of the greatest achievements in cricket history.

Arts Minister Tony Burke emphasised the importance of preserving this piece of Australia’s sporting heritage for future generations. He said, “You’d be hard-pressed to meet an Australian who hasn’t heard of the great Donald Bradman, arguably the greatest cricketer of all time. Now to have one of his iconic baggy greens in the National Museum of Australia means visitors will have the opportunity to get up close and connect with our sporting and cultural history.”

The cap is now displayed in the museum’s Landmarks gallery, which highlights important moments in Australia’s history. National Museum director Katherine McMahon expressed her excitement about adding this treasure to the collection, saying,

“Sir Donald’s baggy green marks the life of Australia’s most celebrated batsman and reflects a time when sporting heroes gave Australians hope, following the heartbreak and hardship of the Second World War. We are delighted this national treasure has found a home here at the National Museum of Australia for all Australians to enjoy.”

Out of the 11 known Bradman caps, one of them is displayed at the Australian Sports Museum, while the locations of the remaining nine remain private.

This acquisition ensures that Australians and cricket fans can continue to celebrate the legacy of Don Bradman, a true legend of the sport, and understand the deep connection cricket has with the nation’s history.

