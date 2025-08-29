/Google joins hands with ICC to support Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 in India

In a major boost to elevate women’s cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced a partnership with Google on Friday (Aug 29). This new global collaboration comes just ahead of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, which will be held in India starting in the second week of September. The ICC revealed that this partnership with Google will focus on utilising advanced technology to make women’s cricket more accessible and engaging for fans worldwide. Google will introduce popular products like Google Gemini, Google Pay, Google Pixel, and Android to enhance the fan experience, from match highlights to player stories and special moments.

“This partnership with Google is a landmark moment for women’s cricket and underlines our commitment to taking the women’s game to even greater heights. By harnessing Google’s world-class innovation, we will be able to create more engaging experiences for fans and bring the sport closer to people everywhere,” Jay Shah, Chairman of the ICC, said in an official statement.

Two big ICC events are lined up in the next 10 months: the Women’s ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka and the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in England and Wales. This partnership with Google follows an earlier one with Unilever, making it clear that the ICC is working hard to grow and promote women’s cricket globally.

With Google joining hands with the ICC, fans will get more dynamic and personal experiences during the Women’s World Cup. The goal is to make the game more exciting and relatable for both long-time followers and new fans.