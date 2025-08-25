National Sports Day 2025: Fitness secrets of some of India’s fittest athletes

As India gears up to celebrate National Sports Day 2025 on Friday (August 29) under the theme 'Ek Ghanta, Khel ke Maidan Main', let’s look at the fitness lessons from some of the country’s top athletes across different disciplines
India's modern-day great, Virat Kohli, changed Indian cricket’s fitness culture with discipline and consistency. He mixes strength training, cardio, and agility drills, often using tech-driven workouts like altitude masks. His diet is mostly plant-based, with lean proteins, plenty of greens, and a strict no-sugar rule.
Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra trains with a mix of weightlifting, agility drills, and technical javelin sessions. Strength and conditioning remain his backbone. His diet includes fruits, salads, and high-protein meals that help him recover faster and maintain explosive power for competition.
Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu balances strength, agility, and flexibility in her workouts. She begins with stretching and ends with running, while focusing on core, shoulders, and knees. Hydration plays a big role in her routine, and her meals are planned carefully to sustain long practice sessions.
Boxer Shiva Thapa’s training is built around speed and endurance rather than heavy weights. Meditation, running, practice fights, and punching bag shape his daily schedule. He sticks to an early, protein-rich dinner and avoids oily food, keeping his body lean and fight-ready at 60 kg.
Sprinter Dutee Chand trains thrice daily with running, yoga, and gym work. Her workouts include long runs, weights, and high-intensity drills. She eats light, non-oily meals: dosa, idli, rice, dal, vegetables and milk to maintain energy while staying lean for sprinting.