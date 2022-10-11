'DK wanted to go to loo, we just said..': Robin Uthappa recalls Yuvraj Singh's six sixes against Stuart Broad

Former India batter Robin Uthappa recently recalled Yuvraj Singh's famous six sixes off an over against Stuart Broad in the T20 World Cup 2007. Ex-India all-rounder Yuvraj scripted history as he became the first batter in the world to smash six sixes off six consecutive deliveries in a T20I game.

Yuvraj had an altercation with England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff during the game before he punished Broad in the next over. The former India all-rounder looked in sensational touch as smacked Broad to all parts of the ground in an over that remains etched in the memories of millions of Indian cricket fans.

Recalling Yuraj's brilliant feat, Uthappa revealed the entire Indian team didn't move from their places in the dressing room while Yuvraj was going after Broad in the famous over. The former India batter said Dinesh Karthik wanted to use the loss at the time but he was not allowed to do so by his teammates, as it was decided no one will move from their places.

Also Read: India equal Australia's 19-year-old world record after thrashing South Africa in 3rd ODI

"I got out, went to the dressing room, took my pads off and came down. But by the time I reached, the altercation had already happened. But I knew from Yuvi's body language, that he was pumped up," Uthappa said recalling the incident on Star Sports.

"Pehla chhakkka dekhke laga, paaji gusse me hai (When I saw the first six, I thought he is angry). When he hit the second one, we thought he might be on to something here. After the third six, everyone was like, 'just sit wherever you are'. It think it was DK or somebody else, he wanted to go to the loo. We just said, 'nobody is moving. Just stay put until the over gets over'," he added.

Yuvraj went on to smash the fastest fifty in the history of T20Is off just 12 balls after his onslaught against Broad, who ended up conceding a staggering 60 runs off his four overs in the game. Yuvraj finished with 58 off 16 balls laced with seven sixes and three fours as India went on to post a humongous total of 218 runs on the board.

Also Read: From MS Dhoni's Team India to Australia: List of winners in ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Uthappa said he knew Yuvraj would complete six sixes off six deliveries after the left-hander dispatched the fifth delivery from Broad into the stands. The former India batter revealed the entire Indian team was elated as they celebrated the left-hander's magnificent feat.

"I remember all of us were so elated. When he hit the fifth one, we knew the sixth was going to come. We just knew sitting down there. And that's exactly what happened. We celebrated the six and we sat back down," said Uthappa.

Yuvraj remains the only Indian to have slammed six sixes off an over in a T20I game and still holds the record for fastest fifty in the shortest format.