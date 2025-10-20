/Djokovic plans to retire? 38-year-old says 'want to see how far I can go' after Six Kings Slam injury

Novak Djokovic is arguably one of the biggest stars tennis has ever seen but now he's reaching his swansong. With 24 grand slam titles to his name, he gave his all in 2025 season to win that elusive 25th title but failed to do so. He recently took part in Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia but had to retire from his match against Taylor Fritz because of physical discomfort. Djokovic, who is 38, finished fourth in the tournament. He now aims to recapture his fitness before taking part in the last two tournaments of the year and has no plans of retiring.

Djokovic shares his hunger for longevity

“Longevity is one of my biggest motivations. I really want to see how far I can go. If you see across all the global sports, LeBron James, he’s still going strong, he’s 40, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Tom Brady played till he was 40-something years old. I mean, it’s unbelievable. They’re inspiring me as well. So I want to keep going and that’s one of the motivations I have,” he said after retiring from his match against Fritz.

Djokovic, after taking some time for his fitness, aims to come back for season's last two tournaments, i.e. ATP 250 event in Athens and ATP Finals in Turin.

How did Djokovic performed in 2025

The year in grand slams belonged to Italian Jannik Sinner and Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. Both the players shared two grand slams each out of total four while Djokovic had to be satisfied with making it to the semis in all four slams. The 38-year-old Serb was still the best player behind Sinner and Alcaraz.