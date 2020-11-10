'Disgraceful': Rapinoe lashes out at Man Utd for over delayed investment in women's team

American football star Megan Rapinoe criticised Manchester United for the lack of investment in women's soccer around the world. The World Cup-winning midfielder said it is "disgraceful" that a club like Manchester United had taken so long to revive their team.

Also read: UK's travel ban on Denmark affects Premier League stars and Nations League

English giant Manchester United received a lot of criticism for not forming a team after their women's side was scrapped in 2005 and were granted a licence to play in the second-tier Championship in 2018.

The team was immediately promoted to the Women's Super League (WSL) and finished fourth in their maiden campaign in the top flight. They lead the table after six games this season following Sunday's 1-0 win over Arsenal.

"Women's football in England is the same as in America. It's so far behind because of what we've had to overcome in the lack of investment," Rapinoe told the BBC.

"It's 2020. How long has the Premier League been around? And we're only just seeing a club like Manchester United put effort and pounds towards a women's team? Frankly, it's disgraceful."

Many America's women's international players have joined the WSL this year, including Tobin Heath and Christen Press who were signed by Manchester United. Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis were signed by Manchester City. Alex Morgan earned a loan term to Tottenham Hotspurs.

2019 Ballon d'Or winner Rapinoe chose to opt-out of National Women's Soccer League competitions this year.

"I've had a few teammates go abroad and play, while I'm training and trying to keep fit in the hopes that eventually we'll be out of this hellscape," Rapinoe said.

"I want to keep playing. I'm definitely not anywhere near retirement - I absolutely want to play at the Olympics."