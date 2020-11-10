UK's travel ban on Denmark affects Premier League stars and Nations League fixture

International football teams have witnessed a disruption in the upcoming fixtures after a new variant of COVID-19 was found in Danish mink farms. The disruption has affected UK-based footballers, including eight Premier League stars.

The United Kingdom on Saturday announced a ban on travellers from Denmark due to the outbreak. According to the announcement, UK citizens and visa holders will be able to return but will have to quarantine with all members of their household for 14 days.

The statement released by UK government read: "The decision to act quickly follows the release of further information from health authorities in Denmark reporting widespread outbreaks of coronavirus (COVID-19) in mink farms, with a variant strain of the virus spreading to some local communities."

The latest travel guidelines set by the British government has complicated many international fixtures. Especially the ones with the Danish national team.

Denmark is set to host Sweden and Iceland in the coming days for the Nations League fixture. After which, Iceland will face England in the final Nations League group stage match on November 18. However, the match between Iceland and England is in doubt as Iceland's fixture with Denmark is going ahead which breaks the travel guidelines.

The premier league returned to action in June with some elite athlete exempted from COVID-19 travel restrictions imposed by the UK government. However, no special exemptions will be given to players arriving in the country from Denmark.

Premier League stars from Danish nationalities have been affected due to the restrictions. These names include Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel, Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, Everton's Jonas Lossl, Southampton's Jannik Vestergaard and Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, while the impacted Swedish internationals are Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof, Everton's Robin Olsen and Newcastle's Emil Krafth.

Denmark's football association (DBU) director Jakob Jensen issued a statement saying that the situation is "regrettable and frustrating". He went on to say that he called head coach Kasper Hjulmand to ring up nine new players.

"We all have a maximum interest in being responsible to both our own and others' players and coaches," Jensen said. "Safety first. That is why we also work with very detailed UEFA rules, both when we live, travel to and play international matches.

"We experience the decision of the English authorities as too strong and far-reaching, as the entire set-up around the national team just minimizes a possible risk.

"We are working hard for and hope that the situation will be resolved as soon as possible so that we can play with our strongest national team in the remaining matches."