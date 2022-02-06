Dinesh Bana does an MS Dhoni as wicket-keeper seals India's U-19 World Cup win with a six - WATCH

India U-19 cricket team extended the country's dominance at the U-19 World Cup 2022 as they defeated England by 4 wickets in a thrilling final to clinch the elusive trophy. India have now lifted the ICC U-19 World Cup a record-extending five times making them a dominant force in the competition.

Yash Dhull & Co. chased down the target of 199 runs with 14 balls to spare in the final against England to register a comfortable win and clinch the title. Wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Bana finished the proceedings in style for India as he sealed their 4-wicket win with a six in the final.

Bana's six to seal India's U-19 World Cup triumph evoked the memories of MS Dhoni's iconic six to seal India's World Cup triumph in the final against Sri Lanka in 2011. Dhoni had hit a six off Nuwan Kulasekara in the 49th over of India's run chase in the final against Sri Lanka to seal India's 2011 World Cup win. The iconic shot is etched in the memory of every Indian cricket fan.

The memories of Dhoni's six were rekindled on Sunday as Bana pulled off a similar feat against England in the U-19 World Cup final in Antigua. The wicket-keeper batter, who walked out to bat at no.8, scored 13 off just 5 balls and hit back-to-back sixes to take India home in style.

Talking about the final, all-rounder Raj Bawa starred for India with the bat and the ball as he picked up a five-wicket hall to help the team bundle out England for 189 runs before playing a crucial knock of 35 runs. Fifties from Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu and a 35-run knock from Bawa helped India chase down the target of 190 runs comfortably to clinch the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 title.

With the victory, Dhull joined an elite list of Indian captains featuring the likes of Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw and Mohammad Kaif, who have won the U-19 World Cup for India in the past.