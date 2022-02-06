PM Modi lauds Yash Dhull & Co. as India clinch 5th U-19 WC title: Future of Indian cricket is in safe hands

Yash Dhull-led India U-19 team defeated England by four wickets in a thrilling final on Sunday to clinch the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 title. India clinched their record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup crown to further extend their dominance in the competition. Dhull became the fifth Indian captain to win a U-19 World Cup for the country.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Dhull-led India U-19 side for their brilliant feat and congratulated them in a tweet. PM Modi hailed the young team for showing great fortitude through the tournament and asserted that the future of Indian cricket is in safe hands.

"Extremely proud of our young cricketers. Congratulations to the Indian team for winning the ICC U19 World Cup. They have shown great fortitude through the tournament. Their stellar performance at the highest level shows that the future of Indian cricket is in safe and able hands," PM Modi wrote in a tweet.

Talking about the final, England won the toss and opted to bat first in the game. Indian bowlers got off to a brilliant start as they reduced England to 47/5 inside the first 13 overs. However, a gritty knock of 95 runs from James Rew and a crucial cameo of 34 runs from tail-ender James Sales helped England stage a fightback and post a fighting total of 189 runs on the board.

All-rounder Raj Bawa was the pick of the bowlers for India as he became the first Indian to take a five-wicket haul in the final of a U-19 World Cup. Bawa tormented England to finish with figures of 31/5 in his 9.5 overs and was ably supported by Ravi Kumar, who picked up a four-wicket haul.

Bawa continued his fine form with the bat during India's run-chase as he scored 35 off 54 balls. Shaik Rashid and Nishant Sindhu scored half-centuries apiece to help India chase down the target of 190 runs with 14 balls to spare. India clinched their fifth U-19 World Cup title in Antigua as Dhull joined an elite list of captains to have achieved the feat.