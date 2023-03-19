Digital viewership of PSL 8 higher than IPL 2022, reveals PCB chief Najam Sethi

Following the final of HBL PSL 8 on Saturday, where Lahore Qalandars successfully defended its title against Multan Sultans, PCB Chief Najam Sethi revealed the digital viewership of their premier franchise tournament was higher than IPL 2022.

Addressing the media, Sethi claimed the crowd attendance during the matches was at an all-time high as ticket sales skyrocketed. Sethi added while PSL 8 digital viewership was 150 million, it was higher than its Indian counterpart IPL 2022, whose viewership was recorded at 130 million. Paying gratitude to fans for turning up in huge numbers throughout the tournament, Sethi said such numbers are by no means a small deal, while he appeared elated celebrating the success of PSL 8 success.

Digital media ratings of PSL 8 were higher than IPL: Najam Sethi #PSL8 pic.twitter.com/2ciNtVsWfm — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) March 18, 2023 ×

“...over 150 million people watched it on digital. It is not a small thing. At the same stage, IPL’s digital rating was 130 million and PSL's is more than 150 million. So this is a great success for Pakistan," Najam Sethi said while addressing the media following PSL 8 final.

Meanwhile, there always remains a comparison between fans from both countries as to which is the better franchise-based T20 league. While IPL will be entering its 16th edition, starting March 31st, PSL completed its eighth season.

The defending champions Lahore Qalandars defeated the high-flying Multan Sultans in final by the barest of margins. Batting first, Lahore completed 200 runs, thanks to a 40-ball 65 from Abdullah Shafique and an out-of-the-world 15-ball 44* from the captain Shaheen Afridi, who smashed five sixes and two fours.

The chase was well-threaded by cameos from the top order, in which the man-in-form Rilee Rossouw top-scored with 52 from 32 balls. While the lower order also contributed with crucial runs, four wickets to seamer Afridi derailed their momentum going forward. In the end it all came down to the final over, where Zaman Khan successfully defended the target with just two runs remaining.