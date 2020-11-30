'Diego was unmanageable': Maradona’s doctor charged with manslaughter

Diego Maradona's doctor Leopoldo Luque is under investigation for manslaughter after the football idol died of a heart attack at his home, the Argentinean media reported.



IN PICS | Diego Maradona, unabashed and outspoken: Most famous quotes by Argentine legend

The probe was triggered by concerns raised by Maradona's daughters Dalma, Gianinna and Jana over the treatment he received for his heart condition at his home in Tigre, north of Buenos Aires, judicial sources said.

Maradona died of a heart attack on Wednesday aged 60 and was buried on Thursday at the Jardin de Paz cemetery on the outskirts of the Argentine capital.



IN PICS | World Cup winner, Napoli legend, drug addict: Rise and fall of Diego Maradona

"Our investigations are ongoing, we are talking to witnesses including members of the family" of Maradona, a source close to the San Isidro inquiry said.

According to Dr Luque, He was “unmanageable”, “He should have gone to a rehabilitation centre (after his operation). He didn’t want to, and he didn’t want a therapeutic companion either”.

“Do you want to know what I’m responsible for? To have loved him, to have taken care of him, to have prolonged his life, to have improved it until the end”, declared Dr Luque in a televised press conference, between two sobs.

Dr Luque, 39, saw himself as “a friend” of Maradona and saw him “as a father, not a patient”. He does not know why there was no heart attack defibrillator at his residence in Tigre, and he did indicate that he was not his attending physician.

The Argentine great died after suffering a cardiac arrest in his home in Tigre, Argentina.

Maradona was recovering from recent brain surgery to remove a blood clot at the start of November and was accompanied by his nephew, Johnny Esposito, and a nurse.

According to a report in The Sun, Maradona completed his breakfast on Wednesday morning and complained of feeling cold before telling his nephew that he was going to lie down as he didn’t feel good.

It is being claimed that Maradona, before going to bed, said: “Me Siento mal” - which translates in England to “I don’t feel well”.

(With inputs from agencies)