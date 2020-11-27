Diego Maradona's final words before his death revealed

Diego Maradona’s final words before he passed away on Wednesday have been revealed. Reportedly, Maradona admitted that he was not feeling well at breakfast before going to lie down. The Argentine great died on Wednesday, aged 60, after suffering a cardiac arrest in his home in Tigre, Argentina.

Maradona was recovering from recent brain surgery to remove a blood clot at the start of November and was accompanied by his nephew, Johnny Esposito, and a nurse.

According to a report in The Sun, Maradona completed his breakfast on Wednesday morning and complained of feeling cold before telling his nephew that he was going to lie down as he didn’t feel good.

It is being claimed that Maradona, before going to bed, said: “Me siento mal” - which translates in England to “I don’t feel well”.

Maradona’s psychologist and psychiatrist both arrived at the site where it was concluded that he was unresponsive.

According to a preliminary autopsy, reported by the Argentine media, they entered Maradona’s room after the World Cup-winner failed to respond to his nephew.

The report stated: “They went to his bedroom on the ground floor and spoke to him and he didn’t reply and they asked his nephew and an assistant to enter the room.

“They tried to wake him up and after failing to detect any vital signs made an unsuccessful attempt to revive him by practising CPR.

”The first emergency medical responders on the scene continued the attempts to revive Maradona along with a surgeon who lives near the property, using adrenaline and atropine which is a prescription medicine used to treat the symptoms of low heart rate."

As per the state prosecutors, Maradona died around midday local time with routine inquiry set to be completed before his death while confirming there is no suspicious occurrence.

Reportedly, Maradona died in his sleep from heart failure.

The prosecution general of San Isidro, John Broyad, said: “Diego Armando Maradona died around 12pm local time.

“The forensic police began their work at 4pm. No signs of any criminality or violence have been detected.

“The autopsy is being carried out to determine beyond any doubt the cause of death but we can say at this stage that everything is pointing to natural causes.”

Three days of national mourning have been announced by President Alberto Fernandez with public flocking the streets to pay tribute the legendary footballer.